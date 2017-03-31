Sign Medicaid expansion bill

Virginia is one of 18 states that did not expand Medicaid – which provides medical care to qualifying poor and sick people – under Obama’s health care law, which intended expansion in all 50 states.

The bill was passed earlier this session in the House with a vote of 81-44, but proponents of the bill anxious that the more conservative Senate would offer stronger resistance.

In 2014, Brownback signed a bill requiring legislative approval before the state could expand KanCare, as the state’s Medicaid program is known.

He added it was “unwise to undertake such a drastic change” to the state’s Medicaid program while work on an ACA overhaul was underway in Washington.

The fate of the legislation is now in the hands of Kansas Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, who previously signaled he would veto the bill.

Kansas’ Medicaid program covers about 377,000 poor, disabled and elderly residents, but poor adults under 65 who aren’t disabled and don’t have children aren’t eligible.

But the collapse of the repeal-and-replace campaign spearheaded by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) could spur other states to pursue Medicaid expansion. The general consensus is that about 50,000 South Dakotans will become eligible for Medicaid benefits under Daugaard’s expansion plan, which in the governor’s words a year ago had the support of “80 hospitals and clinics, as well as 50 other organizations in South Dakota”. He called on Brownback to veto the bill.

An important financial safeguard of the expansion bill the Legislature sent to the governor would end the expansion if federal assistance drops below 90 percent. An expansion could mean that it could see a greater number of patients with Medicaid coverage – just as other health care providers would.

“This would go a long way in creating access to care for working Kansas families”, said McKay. The Affordable Care Act allows states to offer Medicaid – health care coverage for low-income and disabled Americans – to those who make too much to qualify but not enough to buy health insurance on the government exchanges. That’s true even though Kansans last fall ousted numerous Legislature’s most conservative members, making it more moderate and more responsive to the state’s residents.

“It’s not an abortion bill despite some comments that I heard this morning”, she said.

The District of Columbia also expanded Medicaid coverage. Democratic governors in North Carolina and Virginia also want to expand their Medicaid programs; ME has an expansion proposal on the ballot in November.

“That’s a outcome of not taking the action we had last week”, said Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, noting that any new states that go through with expansion would increase federal spending.

The 2015 closure of Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kansas, also was a rallying point. Thirty-one have, including some led by Republican governors. Still, it has been hampered, its supporters say, by its association with the Affordable Care Act.