Skoda to unveil the Vision E Concept at the Shanghai Motorshow

The power stored in the lithium-ion batteries will ensure top speed of 180kmph. In 2019, however, an EV version of the Skoda Superb sedan will make an appearance.

The Vision E is Skoda’s working on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric vehicle architecture, which has already been seen in the ID concept hatch and ID Buzz microbus. Skoda is pursuing electrification of its models and will be focussing on introducing purely electric vehicles in the future. The first purely electrically driven and autonomous driving concept auto in the company’s history embodies the brand’s interpretation of electric vehicles.

Underneath, it has twin electric motors generating a combined 225kW or 305hp, driving all four wheels. A long wheelbase of 2,850 mm (112.2 inches) and short overhangs were used by the designers to support a spacious interior. The company has actually disclosed the powertrain details – all-electric powertrain with total power worth 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts), and the coupe-SUV will achieve a maximum speed of 112 miles per hour (180 kph). It will have 225 kW of system output, allowing for instantaneous acceleration and dynamic driving. The front- and rear-wheel drives are adjustable to reach the highest degrees of stability, dynamism, and safety, the company said.

With the VISION E, ŠKODA is also providing an outlook on the forms of autonomous driving coming soon.

“It can operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking maneuvers, independently search for free parking spaces and park and leave parking spaces alone”, Škoda wrote in a statement.

Skoda also claims that, according to surveys, by 2030, 15 per cent of all cars on the road could be completely autonomous. The brand confirmed today that it is developing its own all-electric vehicles on the VW Group’s MEB platform for electric vehicles.

Skoda has released images that previews a concept for its first ever pure-electric vehicle.