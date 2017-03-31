Slaven Bilic given vote of confidence by West Ham co-chairman David Gold

But West Ham manager Slaven Bilic would be wise to also consider a loan move for a 19-year-old who could be every bit as effective as Oxford in the years to come.

Having guided the Londoners to a seventh place finish last season, the Hammers now find themselves in 12th after a run of three straight defeats and with their Premier League status not yet assured. I am totally focused on the next game.

“Me, personally, I like him very much”. I think he’s very passionate and I love the passion. “He is bubbly around the place and wants to stay in a positive mood and, as players, that’s what we want”. However when linked to other clubs in the past, Wagner has told the press that he was happy at the John Smith’s Stadium so the Hammers may have a tough task trying to appoint him as their new manager.

Bilic’s position has been the subject of heightened debate in recent weeks after the Hammers lost three games in a row, with Gold’s fellow chairman David Sullivan publically expressing his concern over recent displays. He’s had injury issues.

Silva will focus on plugging that gap first and foremost so it is unlikely we will see strikers Abel Hernandez and Oumar Niasse on from the start but that lively combination should fashion a chance or two somewhere along the line and leads me to believe this could well end up all square.

“We had a fantastic season a year ago where players overperformed”.

And Gold insists the club will continue to make cash available to strengthen the squad. “I spoke with the medical team and with him and we have a good chance he is going to be fit for Arsenal in midweek, if not, definitely Swansea”. “Taking a player on loan with a view to buy is more expensive”. The striker joined on a season-long loan from Juventus but failed to score in 11 games.

West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan are renowned for making public their views – but Bilic is adamant he is not feeling any boardroom pressure.

