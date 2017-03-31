Snow, Sleet Coming Friday; Winter Weather Advisory Issued

A spring nor’easter will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain, as well as just plain rain, to the region later Friday and into Saturday.

Areas like Danbury, Oxford and New Milford could see a light snow/sleet accumulation on grassy surfaces, not on the roads.

Lower elevations likely will not see snow accumulations on the roadways until late afternoon or early evening.

The storm has the potential to drop over a foot of heavy wet snow across northern New England, with lesser amounts closer to Boston.

A storm system will slide into the NY region Friday into Saturday, bringing copious amounts of rain and wind.

“This rain may mix with sleet.freezing rain and even snow at times.across interior portions of the Tri-state”.

The heaviest snowfall will likely be in the higher elevations of southern New Hampshire, southern Vermont, interior northern and western MA and the Adirondacks, where over a foot of snow could pile up by late Saturday.

Precipitation will linger in New England and upstate NY before the low pulls away by Saturday night. North wind 3 to 5 miles per hour. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 6 miles per hour becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 miles per hour. High near 38. Northeast wind 5 to 8 miles per hour. Snow and sleet should accumulate one to four inches, with up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible in the northwest part of the station.

Friday Night: Rain and sleet.

Increasing clouds, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Rain ends around noon. High near 43. North wind 14 to 16 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Rain is expected from Cape Cod into southern CT and possibly along the New Jersey coast.

That could mean a bit more or less snow depending on where temperatures land.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51.