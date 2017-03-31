South Africa’s currency plummets after finance minister is fired

Former premier of Gauteng and Congress of the People founder Mbhazima Shilowa has shared his thoughts on the drama involving President Jacob Zuma and axed minister of finance Pravin Gordhan.

Mcebisi Jonas is also out as deputy Finance Minister, while Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom – who moved against Zuma in an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee meeting a year ago – has also been sacked.

South African President Jacob Zuma has appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country’s new finance minister, replacing Pravin Gordhan who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday evening, eNCA television said.

Also on Thursday the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said it would launch a vote of no confidence in Zuma in parliament. “In the longer term, however, it may lead to the downfall of Zuma and his patronage, which will certainly be a good thing for South Africa”, said economist Dawie Roodt.

Zuma’s recall of Gordhan spooked investors and caused South Africa’s rand to lose almost 5 percent of its value against the dollar this week.

Several reports circulated on Thursday night that President Jacob Zuma has summoned the rest of the ANC’s top six to an urgent meeting in Pretoria. The outcry by funeral-goers including the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela Mandela, further exposed the ruling party’s divide.

“The changes bring some younger members of parliament and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise”, he said.

For the second consecutive day, the influential ANC Youth League, however, issued a statement on Thursday backing Zuma’s planned cabinet changes.

Zuma shrugged off pressure from within his own party, the opposition as well as the business circles to keep Gordhan as finance minister. “The next step that they will usher into South Africa is a dictatorship under a flawless post-colonial state failure”, the EFF said in a statement.

SACP secretary Blade Nzimande who is also higher education minister and his deputy in the party, Jeremy Cronin, the Public Works deputy minister both survived the chop. South Africa’s highest court a year ago found that Zuma had violated his oath of office by refusing to abide by an order to pay back some of the millions of dollars in public money spent on upgrading his rural home.

Last October, Mr Gordhan was charged with fraud – but the charges were later dropped.