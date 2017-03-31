South Africa’s EFF leader Malema to lodge court application to discipline Zuma

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is pictured ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017.

Malema reiterated that it had been a year since judgement was handed down against the president and he is yet to be held accountable.

The EFF wants the court to rule that Parliament’s speaker‚ Baleka Mbete‚ order action be taken against Zuma. Meantime, the DA has called for a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

“We are resolute in this‚” Malema said as the party’s lawyers carried several boxes of legal documents into the court building.

“Most members of the governing African National Congress do not support Zuma, but they fear speaking out because he will expose their skeletons”, EFF leader, Julius Malema, said after filing the application.

Malema, who has been a staunch critic of both Zuma and the Gupta family, didn’t have anything nice to say about the so-called “intelligence” report which has been cited as the reason why Pravin Gordhan and his team was forced to return from their global roadshow.

“It says among other things, that the same former minister of finance in Britain organised Pravin’s overseas trip, and that he is the same guys who organised EFF trip to London.that is not true”.

Zuma’s recall of Gordhan spooked investors and caused South Africa’s rand to lose almost 5 percent of its value against the dollar this week.

“The president informed us of his intention to effect a Cabinet reshuffle, replacing both minister and deputy of finance”, SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

Zuma, 74, did not attend Kathrada’s funeral in Johannesburg, saying earlier he would respect the family’s request for him not to attend. Motlanthe quoted from the letter.