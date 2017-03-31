South Africa’s president fires respected finance minister

Other changes in the cabinet affect ministries such as energy, police, tourism, and others.

He brought in new faces and moved some ministers to new portfolios.

Earlier this week, Zuma ordered Gordhan to return home from a trip to the United Kingdom, triggering rumors of a reshuffle.

The rand has fallen 5 percent since its highest point on Thursday prior to the reshuffle.

Many South Africans had viewed Gordhan as a responsible steward of an economy that now could be downgraded to junk status by credit ratings agencies within days.

“Zuma’s conduct around the so-called Nkandla corruption scandal renders him unfit to hold the high office of President”.

Earlier Thursday, the leftist opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party filed a request for the Constitutional Court to institute impeachment proceedings against Zuma.

“Zuma has bowed to the whims of those who determined to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor & jobless”, the country’s the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, tweeted after the announcement.

None of the SACP leaders in Zuma’s Cabinet was sacked, despite the party’s public criticism of Zuma and the governing African National Congress (ANC).

On Wednesday, Gordhan inspired a standing ovation at the funeral of Ahmed Kathrada, one of South Africa’s leading anti-apartheid activists, as longtime leaders of the ruling ANC called for Zuma to step down.

His determination to change his cabinet could split the ANC ahead of a vote for a new leader in December, analysts said.

Recently, his popularity has plunged even further over reports that he is planning to sack popular Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, whom many investors regard as an emblem of stability in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, usually a symbol of unity in the liberation movement, openly criticised the decision to replace finance minister Pravin Gordhan and other cabinet members who opposed Zuma. Gordhan, a popular figure in South Africa, has been fired by President Zuma in a controversial cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma has refunded more than 530,000 Dollars to the public treasury after the country’s constitutional court had in March previous year ordered him to pay back the 16 million USD spent in upgrading his home.

In October, Gordhan described a move to prosecute him over fraud charges as “political mischief”.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seen as a likely candidate to succeed Zuma as the ruling party’s leader at its conference in December, called Gordhan’s firing unacceptable, broadcaster eNCA reported Friday.