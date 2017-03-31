South Africa’s President Zuma sacks finance minister

It also said South Africa “has lost one of its valuable and most respected freedom fighters”.

Zuma’s spokesman was not immediately available to comment on reports of Gordhan’s planned sacking.

The officials would keep their seats in Parliament and possibly support or abstain from a vote of no confidence in the president if it is called by the opposition or by members of the ANC, said the sources.

The most freakish explanation by far is that President Jacob Zuma issued the instruction on the basis of an “intelligence report” claiming that the finance minister would be holding secret meetings with people in the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss “overthrowing the state”, as part of “Operation Check Mate”.

Daniel Silke, a political analyst and director at Political Futures Consultancy said Zuma had taken a risk.

“We will wait for the government and if there is a reshuffle ANC will respond after that”.

The rand headed for its biggest weekly slide since 2015, after the firing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan raised concerns about the country’s fiscal path and its investment-grade credit rating. He clashed with Zuma over the affordability of building nuclear power plants and the management of state-owned companies.

President Jacob Zuma’s offer appears intended as a way out of an impasse over the country’s leadership within the divided ANC, but may not be enough to satisfy opponents, who want the president out early anyway and urgently want Gordhan to stay. It has plunged 7.6 percent this week, the most of more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. A president can also be removed for misconduct or incapacity. “The rand will be punished even more severely and the whiff of a junk rating is in the air”.

“The changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise”, Zuma said in a Thursday presidential release, quoted by eNCA. He warned it’s likely to worsen tensions within the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The appointment of Gigaba to the finance ministry is one of a few changes that appear to be influenced by factionalism.

Zuma said he made the changes “to improve efficiency and effectiveness”.

Replaced ministers include Pravin Gordhan who held the finance portfolio, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas plus Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

He told 702 presenter Xolani Gwala this morning that the list of new ministers was developed somewhere else and given to the top six to legitimise. Hlengiwe Mkhize succeeds Gigaba as home affairs minister.

Zuma has survived a series of scandals since he became president in 2009.

The court past year found him guilty of violating the constitution after he refused to repay taxpayers’ money used to refurbish his private rural house.

The Guptas and Zuma deny the allegations. “South Africa is pretty much in the penalty box” for investors now, he said.