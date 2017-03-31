South Africa’s Zuma says Gordhan replaced as finance minister by Gigaba

South Africa’s two main opposition parties took aim at President Jacob Zuma with one appealing to the highest court to order impeachment proceedings and the other announcing it will launch a vote of no confidence in the president.

Zuma’s opponents have become increasingly vocal, and agreeing to stand aside early could help prevent a permanent split in the former liberation movement of Nelson Mandela, which previous year suffered its worst result in local elections since it swept to power with the end of apartheid in 1994.

Local bonds were hit hard, with yields in the benchmark flirting with the 9 percent mark while Eurobond yields soared across the curve.

Malusi Gigaba, the home affairs minister who has been Zuma’s close ally, will replace Gordhan, the president said in a statement.

Gordhan was due to brief the media at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT). But he said there had been no parliamentary action against Zuma.

“This will put further strain on an already fractures ANC. Zuma will survive but he will survive within an ANC that finds itself unable to accomplish just about anything”.

Mantashe on Friday morning suggested the governing party’s top six leadership had been duped into rubber stamping a list of Zuma’s reshuffled Cabinet that was “developed somewhere else”.

Ramaphosa and former African Union Chairwoman Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma are viewed as the front-runners to replace Zuma.

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. His deputy is Sfiso Buthelezi, an ANC member of parliament, who has been long rumoured to replace Mcebisi Jonas.

ANC ally the South African Communist Party said the firing of Gordhan, who was respected by investors locally and overseas as a champion of fiscal responsibility, risked triggering the looting of treasury.

The president is accused of being in the sway of the wealthy Gupta business family, allegedly allowing them influence over government appointments, contracts and state-owned businesses.

It capped a dramatic week when Zuma ordered Gordhan on March 27 to cancel a series of meetings with investors in the United Kingdom and the USA and return home.

The Guptas and Zuma deny the allegations. At the time of his firing, Gordhan was in the midst of a court battle with the Gupta-owned company, Oakbay Investment, saying he didn’t have the authority (nor did any minister for that matter) to intervene in the family’s dispute with four of the country’s big banks, which closed Oakbay’s accounts on the grounds of “suspicious” activities past year.

“They have worked with other social actors to uphold South Africa’s credit rating and, as a outcome, have ensured the ongoing viability of our social expenditure upon which so many South African rely”.

Splits in the ANC deepened this week after Zuma ordered Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, raising expectations of a cabinet reshuffle that markets fear will include the finance minister’s removal.