South Africa: Zuma Sacks Finance Minister, 14 Others

“A total of nine South African ministers and six deputies were removed from their posts as a result of the Thursday cabinet reshuffle, according to eNCA”. Earlier past year, South Africa’s highest court found that Zuma had violated his oath of office by refusing to abide by an order to pay back some of the millions of dollars in public money spent on upgrading his rural home.

Other notable changes to Zuma’s Cabinet included the appointment of Tokozile Xasa as the new Minister of Tourism, replacing Derek Hanekom, as well as that of Joe Maswanganyi as the new Minister of Transport, replacing Dipuo Peters.

Currency broker at Capilis Asset Management Giacomo Bonavera said the rand would react more sharply to bad news than good news, and that big moves would also be determined by technical levels.

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, usually a symbol of unity in the liberation movement, openly criticised the decision to replace finance minister Gordhan and other cabinet members who opposed Zuma.

“Zuma’s opponents in the ruling party are likely to use Gordhan’s removal to launch a preemptive strike against Zuma and try to win back control of the ANC”, the Eurasia consultancy said in a note.

The president’s office in a statement just after midnight on Thursday confirmed the new change.

Investors are now anxious that Zuma, who has been tainted by corruption scandals, had secured a free hand over government finances. In it, Kathrada had called for Zuma to resign, and as Motlanthe read the words aloud, the congregation of ANC heavyweights clapped and cheered. On Wednesday, he said he would “open a new chapter” of his life if sacked.

Gordhan’s supporters are uncertain about agreeing to promises on which Zuma could later renege, the two sources close to the matter said.

“We can not sit by and let this happen. The president knows the ANC is not happy with the changes‚” he added.

“The market will struggle to digest Gigaba”.

Reversals in emerging markets come at you fast. The economy grew by 0.3 percent in 2016 versus 1.3 percent in the previous year.

“This definitely raises the risk of rating downgrades and it is going to continue the uncertainty about future economic policies”.

The party has also moved to impeach Zuma, filing legal papers with the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

“Let me say emphatically and categorically, there were no such meeting”, Gordhan said.