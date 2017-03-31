South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies, 87

“I have worked with Kathy for over sixty years. Now he is gone”, Chiba, 89, said in a statement from the foundation.

South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada, who was jailed alongside Nelson Mandela, was feted as a humble liberation hero who shunned the power and glory that came with freedom.

One of the remaining two Rivonia trialists has warned the African National Congress not to take lightly Ahmed Kathrada’s recent criticism of the party.

Fellow veteran activist and current government minister Derek Hanekom said he had lost a “revolutionary mentor and dear friend” in Kathrada. “As the poet said, ‘Death be not proud!’ May Comrade Kathy’s soul rest in peace”.

“His commitment to core values was unshakeable, inspiring a lifetime of service and informing a rejection, right to the end, of the abuse of power in any form”, said the Nelson Mandela foundation in a statement.

Tutu has hailed Kathrada for his loyalty to the African National Congress (ANC), which also extended to criticising it.

He was born on August 21 1929 to Indian immigrant parents in a small town in north-western South Africa.

But laws that discriminated against non-whites existed prior to that.

He choose instead to serve as one of Mandela’s closest advisers during his time as the country’s first black leader.

In 1951, he visited Berlin to attend the World Youth Festival. During his time overseas Kathrada also visited the Auschwitz concentration camp, where his criticism of non-racialism grew.

Sentenced at the age of 34, “Uncle Kathy” spent his next 18 years at the maximum security section on apartheid’s most notorious prison, Robben Island, a few miles offshore Cape Town city.

When the ANC was banned in 1960, Kathrada went underground.

“He never wavered”, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said.

In 1962, Kathrada was placed under “house arrest”. He was arrested on multiple occasions before becoming involved with the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe. After the famous Rivonia trial, Kathranda was sentenced alongside eight others, including Mandela, to life imprisonment and hard labor on Robben Island. “He was accompanied by Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki and others”, Holomisa says.

But the ANC leadership “insisted you did not waste your time in jail”, Kathrada told NPR earlier this year. “He was selfless in the approach that it did not matter what happened to him as long as the country was free”, he said.

Soon after his release on 15 October 1989, the ANC was unbanned.

“This is a great loss for South Africa”.

Kathrada undertook the Islamic Haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia in 1992.

He was elected to Parliament in 1994 and served as President Mandela’s Parliamentary Counsellor.