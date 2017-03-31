South Korea Court Approves Arrest Warrant for Ex-Leader Park Geun-hye

Ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye was arrested early Friday morning after a Seoul court approved a warrant request by state prosecutors.

– 1974: Her mother is shot and killed by a man targeting her father during a speech in Seoul, claiming orders from then-North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

Prosecutors believe Ms Park conspired with Choi to bully 16 business groups, including Samsung, to donate $69m for the launch of two non-profits that Choi controlled.

In October, it emerged that one of those children, Choi Soon-sil, had the trust and ear of Park the president, and had for decades.

She and Ms Choi have both denied any wrongdoing. Prosecutors may have also argued that her closest former aides, her longtime confidante as well as Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong are already behind bars for colluding with or aiding Park in her alleged offenses so it would not be fair to apply the law differently in her case.

South Korean presidents routinely leave office in disgrace.

The court’s ruling means prosecutors can detain Park for up to 20 days before formally charging her, the Associated Press reported.

Opposition lawmakers had called Thursday for Park’s arrest.

The Seoul court said it chose to approve Park’s arrest because it believes key allegations against her were confirmed and there were worries that she may try to destroy evidence.

If the warrant is granted Park will be detained and taken to a detention centre south of the capital, becoming the third former leader to be arrested over corruption in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, where politics and big business have always been closely tied. After Park was jailed, some said she deserved it while others expressed sympathy for their ex-leader.

She will now be processed and placed in a cell after changing into prison garb with her prisoner number emblazoned on the chest.

Park is expected to spend several months in the detention center while court proceedings are taking place.

The high-profile influence-peddling scandal that captured the country for months led to her removal from office after a constitutional court upheld Parliament’s impeachment on 10 March.

Park now becomes South Korea’s third head of state to be jailed after leaving office. Park’s marathon warrant-request hearing Thursday lasted almost nine hours – the longest in South Korean history for such a hearing. Older Koreans who longed for stern leadership represented her strongest supporters, while many others warned that she may bring the country back to its authoritarian past.

South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, the leading contender of the conservative camp, heralded an end to the Park Geun-hye era. In the 1990s, Chun Doo-hwan was sentenced to death and Roh Tae-woo received a 22 1/2-year term after the pair were found guilty of creating slush funds and inciting a coup.