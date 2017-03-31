South Korea’s ousted President Park Geun-Hye arrested

Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is loyal to Ms Park, is now the acting president and an election is to be held by 9 May. Park once described Choi as someone who helped her when she had “difficulties”, an apparent reference to her parents’ assassinations in the 1970s. While he was credited with sternly opposing Communism and building the country’s world-class economy, he was also viewed as a dictator. There have been massive protests against Park, with thousands taking to the streets demanding her ouster. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in jail. After Park was jailed, some said she deserved it while others expressed sympathy for their ex-leader. Park Geun-hye served as first lady after her mother’s death.

But Park’s own Liberty Korea party – which has changed its name in an effort to distance itself from her – called the move “regrettable”. Both are on trial and strongly deny any wrongdoing.

“I solemnly accept the voices of the National Assembly and the people and sincerely hope that the current confusion will come to an end in an orderly manner”, Park said after the impeachment vote. Even with her pedigree, however, the road to political power was far from easy. Her performance on the job reminded some of her father. Park acknowledges her ties with Choi in a speech to the nation, but denies breaking the law.

Just over a year into her presidency, tragedy struck again.

April 16, 2014: The Sewol ferry sinks with the death of 304 people, majority school children.

Park was questioned for almost nine hours, with some breaks in between.

“I believe that one should value and place the utmost value on trust and confidence”, Park told CNN before the Sewol disaster.

Other companies including SK and Lotte are also accused of seeking favors from the Park administration in return for contributing money to the foundations allegedly controlled by Choi.

Choi is now on trial for meddling in state affairs and extorting money.

After a brief physical check-up, Park was supposed to change into prison garb and be sent to a solitary cell in the detention centre, according to local media reports.

Following is a timeline of the main developments in the scandal and events in her life and political career.

Park, 65, was arrested on charges that included bribery, extortion and abuse of power, The New York Times reported, becoming the country’s first democratically elected president to be forced from office.

Prosecutors indict Choi and two former Park aides in November, and lawmakers impeach Park a few weeks later. Investigators are now having a 20-day maximum period to continue digging into their investigations before bringing formal charges against her.