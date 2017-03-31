South Korea’s Park arrested over corruption allegations

30 de marzo de 2017, 17:20Seoul, March 30 (Prensa Latina) South Korean court approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye on accusations of bribery outrage.

Park’s arrest warrant is valid for 20 days since execution and the prosecutors have to file formal charges against Park by mid-April before the period expires.

A judge in the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement that Park’s major criminal allegations could be justified and concerns remained over a possibility of her destroying evidence, Xinhua news agency reported.

She is accused of colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to contribute to foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

Park, however, protested the arrest and detention, claiming that she poses no flight risk and won’t try to tamper with or destroy evidence while prosecutors investigate the scandal.

If convicted of bribery, Park could face between 10 years and life in prison, although her successor has the power to free Park with a special presidential pardon.

Prosecutors believe Park conspired with Choi and a top presidential adviser to bully 16 business groups, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won ($69 million) for the launch of two nonprofits that Choi controlled.

She had been “lost for words” when authorities asked for her arrest, the Chosun Ilbo daily quoted an unidentified pro-Park lawmaker as saying.

Choi is already on trial for forcing top local firms including the tech giant to “donate” almost US$70 million (RM309.86 million) to non-profit foundations which she allegedly used for personal gain, while Lee has been indicted for bribery and other offences.

It was to no effect: shortly before dawn on March 31st, Ms Park was arrested at the prosecutors’ office. She apologised for putting trust in Choi, but said she only let her edit some of her presidential speeches and provide the president with some “public relations” help.

On live television and lit by a barrage of camera flashes, Park did not speak as she exited the Seoul Central District Court building before heading to a prosecutors’ office where she will be held until the court determines whether to approve her arrest. In 2006, she was attacked while campaigning ahead of local elections in Seoul, but continued in politics, eventually winning the Presidency and returning to the Blue House in 2013, decades after her parents’ deaths. The prosecution said it will not question Park Friday, her first day of detention, and speculation is high that the grilling will begin next week.

A confidential 2007 United States diplomatic cable, published by Wikileaks, referenced rumors that Choi had “complete control over Park’s body and soul during her formative years and that his children accumulated enormous wealth as a result”. Chun Doo Hwan was jailed for insurrection in 1995 and Roh Tae-woo for corruption in the same year.