Southgate talks up Sunderland star’s World Cup chances

Aged 34, the ex-Tottenham striker scored the first goal in the Three Lions’ 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania – his first global goal in over four years.

And the pair were inseparable again in the build-up to Gareth Southgate’s second game as permanent boss.

He has to be playing regularly in the Premier League to have any chance of going to the World Cup.

So how does the devout Christian, who does not drink or smoke, do it at his age? With another club unlikely to hand him as many minutes, his best hope of prolonging his global career is by firing Sunderland to Premier League safety.

“We’ve got to look every time we get together as to who’s in form”, Southgate said. I eat a lot of fish, but I’m trying. “I found out on the telly”, he said. She puts on these documentaries and stuff. “It was special just to be back and playing with the lads is a great feeling”.

He added: “He is all about goals but I think his link-up play at times was superb”. I still feel the sharpness.

“It’s working because I’m not feeling tired at the end of games”.

“I still wake up in the morning and look forward to training”.

“Last season I was scoring goals, but I wasn’t selected for the Euros even though I finished the season strong”. When I’m at the club I know what days I need to have a rest day.

“So getting in an ice bath and all that isn’t nice, but I just think, ‘You know what?” It’s not enjoyable, but you try and do it like you’re loving it. ‘I seem to have got that to a tee. I’m going to do this and be rewarded.’ It’s hard, but in another way it’s easy because all I want to do is play well and score goals.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli described the 34-year-old as a “fantastic player” and an inspiration to his younger players teammates. “If he’s scoring goals in the Premier League and playing as well as he has this season, there’s absolutely no reason why he couldn’t (go to the World Cup)”.

But after Southgate’s recall, almost four years after his last cap, he has his sights now set on Russian Federation 2018.

Who should England play up front if everyone’s fit? Only two strikers (Germany’s Miroslav Klose and Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba) were older at the 2014 World Cup.

“Never once did I think “I’m going to retire from worldwide football”.

Once the ball started rolling it took just 21 minutes for Defoe to get in on the act, making no mistake from a few yards out after good work from Raheem Sterling down the left.

“I had to keep my emotions in the beginning with little Brad with me”, Defoe said after his first England appearance since November 2013. ‘It was heartbreaking (to miss out), because in my heart I felt I’d done enough. But I didn’t get even a five-minute phone call.

“I didn’t get a call”.

“I don’t find it hard doing all this”. “It drives you on”.