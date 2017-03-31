Spacewalking astronauts lose piece of shielding, floats away

A spacewalk is when an astronaut performs a task or mission while outside of their spacecraft in space.

In this image made from video provided by NASA, U.S. astronauts Shane Kimbrough, left, and Peggy Whitson, install a shield on a relocated docking port outside of the International Space Station on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The shields were required to cover the port where the PMA-3 was removed earlier in the week and robotically installed on the Harmony module.

The port will serve as the second of two docking ports for the future SpaceX and Boeing crew capsules.

As Whitson and Kimbrough installed the three remaining shields, Mission Control quickly came up with a TV MacGyver-like plan for a patch.

During Thursday’s spacewalk, the astronauts faced their own crisis when a thermal protection shield fell off the ISS and was lost to space.

Huot said it was not immediately clear who let the shield go or how it got away; it’s supposed to be tethered to the station or spacewalker at all times. The shield is to be attached to the station or astronauts at all times.

Each of the four cloth shields weighs 18 pounds and is a little over 5 feet long, 2 feet wide and nearly 3 inches thick, Huot said.

This isn’t Whitson’s only ground-breaker.

Whitson started working with NASA in 1989, as a research biochemist, just six years after Sally Ride became the first American woman in space. Mission Control said there was no risk of it hitting the space station.

“Thank you guys, you did an wonderful job, you had to deal with, obviously, the issue early on and came up with a great plan”, Kimbrough radioed flight controllers.

Few sparkies can boast of a more exhilarating wiring job than two astronauts who ventured out the International Space Station (ISS) to lay essential cables.

It was a disappointing turn of events in a record-setting spacewalk for Whitson, the world’s oldest and most experienced spacewoman.

By completing her spacewalk, Whitson broke the former record set by Sunita Williams, at 50 hours and 40 minutes of pure spacewalk time. This is the eighth spacewalk of Whitson’s career, more than any other woman.

According to the AP, Whitson is scheduled to return to Earth in June but may extend her time in space for an additional three months, until September.