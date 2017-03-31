Spacewalking Astronauts Prep Station For New Parking Spot

Two astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) will conduct up to three spacewalks outside it in late March and early April to prepare for the future arrival of US commercial crew spacecraft and upgrade station hardware.

NASA’s Shane Kimbrough, a Texas native who joined NASA in 2000, and France’s Thomas Pesquet floated out the hatch Friday morning.

The 250-mile-high complex already has one docking port in place for the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Boeing Starliner, which should start carrying up astronauts as early as next year.

Pesquet and Kimbrough will work separately for most of the six-and-a-half hour spacewalk as they prepare to install new docking ports for the next generation of commercial spacecraft and do some minor space station repairs and maintenance. A new docking device will be flown up later this year or early in 2018.

If all goes well, flight controllers in Houston will relocate the old docking port on Sunday, using the station’s robotic arm. The astronauts on board the ISS will also make arrangements for future commercial crew spacecraft by conducting the spacewalk.

USA station commander Shane Kimbrough, 49, and French flight engineer Thomas Pesquet, 39, floated outside the station’s airlock as the US$100 billion (RM443 billion) complex soared 250 miles (402 km) above Earth.

Until the new crew capsules come on line, USA astronauts will keep riding Russian rockets to orbit. During the second spacewalk, Pesquet and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson – who assisted the two astronauts on Friday’s journey – will connect PMA-3 to the Harmony module.

A second spacewalk has been rescheduled on Thursday, March 30, and a third spacewalk on Thursday, April 6.

Thomas Pesquet takes a selfie with Shane Kimbrough in the Cupola at the International Space Station. They also will install the second of the two upgraded computer relay boxes on the station’s truss and install shields and covers on PMA-3 and the now-vacant common berthing mechanism port on Tranquility.

This spacewalk is the second of Pesquet’s career, and the fifth for Kimbrough.

Pesquet patted and tugged at hoses, but did not spot any frozen flakes of ammonia. Just to be sure, he carried a high-definition GoPro camera to capture footage for ground crews to investigate the scene more closely.

The spacewalks will be the 198th, 199th and 200th in support of space station assembly and maintenance.

US space agency NASA said that one of the International SpaceStation’s cooling systems failed Wednesday but it posed no danger to the crew on board. Kimbrough also made a trip to the Japanese Kibo module and replaced two cameras that had broken lights.