SpaceX makes history after landing used Falcon 9 rocket

Launching from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre the Falcon 9 rocket sent a telecommunications satellite into orbit, before being brought back under control to land – vertically – on a barge in the Atlantic.

After sending the SES-10 satellite on its way to orbit, the rocket’s first-stage will turn around and attempt to land itself on an ocean platform. “The first preflight of an orbital class booster, did its mission perfectly, dropped off the second stage, came back and landed on the drone ship, right on the bullseye”, Musk said in an interview live-streamed over the SpaceX website.

“It’s been 15 years to get to this point”.

In a first, SpaceX is set to launch a commercial communications satellite using a first-stage rocket booster that previously flew last year. I’m just incredibly proud of the SpaceX team for being able to achieve this incredible milestone in the history of space.

The first “flight proven” booster to go back to space is making the trip nearly one year after it was used to launch a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station last April. It lists the cost of a Falcon 9 ride at $62 million but has not yet announced a price for flying on a recycled rocket. The 14-story tall rocket was used last April when it launched over 3 tons of cargo as part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station. “It’s really a great day not just for SpaceX but the space industry as a whole, and proving that something can be done that many said was impossible”.

SES received a discount for joining the inaugural run, chief technical officer Martin Halliwell told reporters this week, declining to specify the cost.

Musk is now eyeing a relaunch in 24 hours. The multimillion-dollar boosters had been treated as disposable products after falling from rockets after the first stage of a flight.

The satellite – called SES-10 – is meant to provide improved TV, radio, telephone and internet coverage for South America. A SES spacecraft was on board for SpaceX’s first commercial satellite launch in 2013. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters.

Evidently, one of the primary benefits to reusing rockets is the cost savings. The company’s long-term goal under founder Musk is to fly people to and from Mars.