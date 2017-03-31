SpaceX Poised To Launch Company’s First ‘Recycled’ Rocket

Recover, relaunch, reduce costs: That’s the goal for SpaceX, which is set to make history Thursday by sending cargo into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket that’s already launched successfully and returned to Earth safely. The first stage then carried out SpaceX’s first successful off-shore landing, was hauled back to Florida and subjected to extensive inspections and refurbishment.

Reusability is key to SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk’s larger plans to colonize Mars, as well as to increase the company’s launch cadence. One booster – typically the most expensive part of two-stage rockets – can cost tens of millions of dollars.

The company is aiming for the capability to do it routinely, saving millions on each launch and thereby making it markedly cheaper to get off the planet.

“This is potentially revolutionary”, John Logsdon, a space policy expert and historian at George Washington University’s Space Policy Institute, told Business Insider. “In order for us to really open up access to space, we’ve got to achieve full and rapid reusability”.

SpaceX – which aims to launch up to six reused boosters this year, two of them with the yet-to-fly, super-sized Falcon Heavy in late summer – is familiar with uncharted territory.

It was the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk tried to fly a booster that soared before on an orbital mission. But they’re also inherently risky, since they test new capabilities that might fail.

By reusing a first-stage rocket, SpaceX eliminates the possibility of what’s called “infant failure”, or the chance that a technology or device won’t work the first time.

However, SES – a Luxembourg-based telecommunications company and longtime customer of SpaceX – actively pursued SpaceX so it could be the first to launch something on the used booster.

The SES-10 satellite was manufactured by Airbus Defence & Space in and is based on the Eurostar E3000 platform.

SpaceX is hoping to OUTsmart NASA by using liquid fuel, and that could eventually lead to a discount for customers willing to take advantage of “pre-loved” rockets. Recovery ships then towed the boosters to port. SpaceX will be launching a payload into orbit which is for a commercial, paying customer during an active mission. Historically, rocket stages have been discarded after a single flight.

“Wherever we can change the industry equation, we will do it”.

“We don’t believe we are taking an inordinate risk here”.

“We have tested this thing”.

SpaceX did not reply to Business Insider’s request for comment on the matter. “This is obviously hugely exciting for SES, SpaceX and the industry in general”. What makes this particular launch interesting is what it represents: the potential ability to recycle rockets, another way to keep costs down and launch rates up. After the first and second stages of the Falcon 9 rocket separate, SpaceX will then attempt to land the first-stage booster on a droneship.

SpaceX granted SES insight into the entire process of getting the booster ready to fly again, Halliwell said, providing confidence everything would go well.

“The booster is not some kind of strap-on accessory”.

“We’ve been through this thing with a fine-tooth comb”, he said.

“The space shuttle was supposed to be fully reusable at its inception”. “It turned out to be much more hard than that”.

The Falcon 9 was designed from the start of development by SpaceX engineers to be reusable. In fact, he said, the rocket was deemed in such good shape it’s virtually identical to a new booster, other than being “a bit sooty” after its fiery return to Earth.

As Musk has pointed out, however, Blue Origin’s New Shepard system is a suborbital tourist rocket, so it’s not created to put heavy satellites into orbit – a feat that requires almost 1,000 more energy. But the company had to reschedule the launch because some other rocket (a new one) exploded spontaneously at Cape Canaveral in September.

If Thursday’s launch is a success and SpaceX is able to repeat the feat over and over again, the company could turn up the pressure on rivals, Caceres of the Teal Group said. It’s no simple task to launch rockets at speeds of many thousands of miles per hour, land that hardware, and prepare it for another flight. It carries the SES-10 satellite, which is meant to provide communication services to Latin America.