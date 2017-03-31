SpaceX reuses rocket for the first time

It was one giant leap for SpaceX on Thursday evening when it successfully completed the first reflight – and landing – of an orbital class rocket.

The Falcon 9 lifted off out of Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, carrying communication satellites for its SES-10 mission.

A few minutes after sending the Dragon on its way April 8, the rocket successfully landed on the SpaceX drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean. It nailed another vertical landing at sea on Thursday once it had finished boosting the satellite for the SES company, from Luxembourg. “Having been the first commercial satellite operator to launch with SpaceX back in 2013, we are excited to once again be the first customer to launch on SpaceX’s first ever mission using a flight-proven rocket”, Martin Halliwell, CTO of SES, said in a statement.

It was fitting, he noted, that the rocket took off from NASA’s Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, the starting point for the Apollo moon shots decades ago.

The satellite – called SES-10 – is meant to provide TV, radio, telephone and internet coverage for South America. Up until then, rockets were only disposable, destroyed after the launch.

If such rockets can be used a couple of times, the cost of orbital flights by SpaceX (and others) could be vastly reduced. “Hopefully, we’ll have some bits and pieces that we can take back and put in the foyer of our board room”.

Today’s successful landing of the refurbished Falcon 9 marks the second time the rocket has seen use.

The goal of the entire effort, Musk has said, is to make rocket parts just as reusable as cars, planes or bicycles.

On Thursday, the rocket’s second-stage, which is not recovered, continued firing to carry SES-10 into an initial egg-shaped orbit high above Earth, which it will provide television and other communications services to Latin America. The company has repeated the feat eight times, according to Reuters.

SpaceX – which aims to launch up to six reused boosters this year – is familiar with uncharted territory. It lists the cost of a Falcon 9 ride at $62 million but has not yet announced a price for flying on a recycled rocket.