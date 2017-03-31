SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket

A year ago, the booster had landed on the ocean platform after a space station launch for National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

But the Falcon 9 rocket launch will be the company’s first time reusing the same booster. After launch, it was guided to a landing on a seaborne platform, called a droneship. “This is going to be ultimately a huge revolution in spaceflight”. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the landing marks a big first in the history of space travel.

The company has said it wants to recycle launch vehicles to reduce its costs eventually by up to a third.

SpaceX – which aims to launch up to six reused boosters this year – is familiar with uncharted territory.

Price alone was not the reason SES, with a fleet of 65 satellites, chose to fly on a used rocket, he said.

The first stage is the most expensive part of the rocket, according to Mr Musk. The company’s first ocean landing happened nearly exactly a year ago, and Thursday it took that exact same rocket and launched it again.

There’s one major reason to reuse rockets. If it can be used a few times, SpaceX can drastically bring down the price of a single launch.

Blue Origin has completed five launches and landing of the suborbital New Shepard vehicle being created to fly space tourists. If we can achieve that, it means humanity can become a space-faring civilization and be out there among the stars. SES says SES-10 will also have “the ability to support off-shore oil and gas exploration”. A lot of hard steps along the way.

If today’s SpaceX launch time is scrapped, another launch window opens at 6:27 p.m. EDT on April 1. Building reusable rocket equipment is key to the company’s mission of making spaceflight more affordable. On April 8th, the rocket sent almost 7,000 pounds of supplies – including an inflatable habitat module called the BEAM – to the station for NASA.

“Falcon 9 first stage has landed on Of Course I Still Love You – the world’s first reflight of an orbital class rocket“, the company tweeted. That stage is now on display at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Today’s historic flight can be viewed again from SpaceX’s webcast, embedded below.

And a little over a half-hour after liftoff, the rocket’s upper stage capped a flawless launch by deploying the SES-10 commercial satellite into a good orbit.

The 11,645-lb. SES-10 is the first satellite designed by Luxembourg-based SES to be intended specifically to serve Latin America.

But those were all suborbital missions, meaning Bezos’s rockets never ventured much more than 60 miles from the Earth’s surface. And there is certainly financial incentive for customers.

SpaceX completes much more hard missions.

“We did receive a discount”.

“Someone has to go first”, Halliwell said. “But it is not just the money in this particular case”.

Musk announced last month that SpaceX plans to send two private citizens who paid “significant deposits” on a week-long flight circling the moon in late 2018.

But recapturing the rocket was a secondary concern for SpaceX.

SpaceflightNow gave a preview of the launch on Thursday. The company has recovered eight rockets in total, three by land and five by sea.