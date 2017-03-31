SpaceX successfully launches first recycled rocket booster

“My mind’s blown, frankly”, said SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

For the first time, the company launched a used Falcon 9 booster from Florida to its orbit and then landed it again on an ocean platform.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a customer’s communications satellite rumbled aloft Thursday from a NASA space centre in Florida, a livestream of the mission on SpaceX’s website showed.

Boosters – the most expensive part of the rocket, according to Musk – typically are discarded following liftoff, sinking into the Atlantic.

Mr Musk called it an “incredible milestone in the history of space”, adding: “This is going to be a huge revolution in spaceflight”.

Slashing turnaround times could be another valuable goal for the company, particularly as launch costs continue to fall.

Rocket fans, get excited – because SpaceX just made history.

SpaceX began flying back the Falcon’s first-stage, kerosene-fuelled boosters in 2015, and has landed eight – three at Cape Canaveral and five on ocean platforms.

Musk’s private space company is scheduled to relaunch a Falcon 9 rocket – which successfully propelled the Dragon cargo ship into space in 2016 – from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, March 30.

As for the cost of Thursday’s launch, Martin Halliwell, chief technology officer at SES, has declined to say publicly the exact amount.

SpaceX has said the first-stage booster has gone through an extensive evaluation process, including a thorough inspection of the entire booster and individual engine testing. The multimillion-dollar boosters had been treated as disposable products after falling from rockets after the first stage of a flight.

The satellite operator hailed the launch as “one step closer to rapid rocket reusability” and “one step closer to faster, easier access to space”. This particular one was first launched in April 2016, and was put on the launchpad last night equipped with a communications satellite.

SpaceX has been working toward its goal of using recycled rockets for more than a year.

SpaceX announced about 32 minutes after takeoff that the satellite had been successfully deployed.

The satellite – called SES-10 – is meant to provide improved TV, radio, telephone and internet coverage for South America.

Launching and recovering a rocket for the first time is a feat to be proud of.