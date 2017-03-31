SpaceX to launch used rocket into space for first time

SpaceX officials have said that reusing hardware could slash costs – with each Falcon 9 launch costing over $61 million – by about 30 percent.

SpaceX is shooting a used Falcon 9 Rocket into space tonight, marking the first relaunch attempt for the space industry.

The satellite operator hailed Thursday’s launch as “one step closer to rapid rocket reusability” and “one step closer to faster, easier access to space”.

Musk said his California-based company’s next goal in the burgeoning commercial space industry will be to turn around a salvaged rocket booster for re-launch within 24 hours.

SpaceX has said the first-stage booster has gone through an extensive evaluation process, including a thorough inspection of the entire booster and individual engine testing.

SES confirmed that the launch had successfully deployed its satellite, and congratulated SpaceX on sticking the landing of the rocket.

SpaceX confirmed to CNNMoney in August that its client for this trip will get a discount on the Falcon 9 sticker price, but it declined to say by how much. It was not just about the savings, said chief technology officer Martin Halliwell.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, a SpaceX rival, was the first to launch and land the same rocket twice with its New Shepard rocket in 2016. “It means you can fly and refly an orbit-class booster, which is the most expensive part of the rocket”. The first successful ground-based touchdown of an orbital-classrocket booster came the previous December. It sees the Falcon 9 rocket, which has already been to the International Space Station and landed back on Earth, refurbished and readied with a payload of the SES-10 communications satellite. Musk and SpaceX have made it clear that the only way to make spaceflight more affordable, and hence more ubiquitous, is to lower the costs involved in sending rockets into orbit or beyond. These worries aren’t calmed by events like the well-publicized explosion of a Falcon 9 in September, although SpaceX has since claimed to have determined the cause.

SpaceX has long said it would like to make its entire Falcon 9 rocket reusable.

The SES-10 communications satellite is on its way to a geosynchronous orbit where it will provide services to Latin America.