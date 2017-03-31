On Sunday, thousands across Russian Federation came out to protest peacefully against corruption.

A Kremlin spokesman said youngsters had been offered money by protest organisers to show up.

“I’m encouraged by reports of peaceful demonstrations across Russia against the corrupt, autocratic regime in Moscow“, Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) said in a statement in which he also took aim at the Russian president.

But the protests are an indication that this strategy has limited effectiveness and that young people at least are hearing other messages. Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, a leading Democratic voice in the Senate on Russia’s human rights abuses, also urged the Trump administration in a statement on Sunday to make human rights and democratic principles a priority in its relations with Russian Federation.

The face of the recent Russian anti-corruption protests is young, vocal and fed up with their country’s government.

Valeriya believes that Navalny’s investigation into Medvedev’s alleged corruption schemes uncovered “the lawlessness taking place in the country”.

What brought people out into the streets again this time was a viral YouTube video by Putin challenger Alexei Navalny, 40, who accused Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of having amassed a real estate empire. There were plenty of duck memes online, too.

A dozen people from Alexei Navalny’s opposition group remain in jail after massive anti-government protests. On Wednesday Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of Russia’s upper house of parliament, said government representatives “must meet with people and understand why they protest”.

The UN human rights experts on Wednesday called on Russian Federation to release “immediately everyone arrested in peaceful demonstrations” across the country on Sunday.

Younger Russians, he says, “want to be in the future, they want to live in a different country”.

In fact, this protest has been planned for weeks.

Roman Shingarkin said for now he would not attend any more protests unless they were approved by the authorities.

The protesters this time round are notably young – most have only known life under Putin and some were born after he took power. Russian state television completely ignored the demonstrations in their broadcasts on Sunday, and Medvedev refrained from comment. “And Kremlin propaganda doesn’t work on them”.

Navalny stated as much during his appearance in a Moscow court on Monday. “Yesterday’s events have shown that quite a large number of voters in Russian Federation support the program of a candidate who stands for fighting corruption”.

Less clear is whether Navalny will be allowed to run. Undaunted by fraud cases launched by the authorities against him and his brother, Navalny pursued a political career and won 27 percent of the vote in the 2013 Moscow mayoral race.

Without providing evidence, a Kremlin spokesperson said that protesters were “promised financial rewards in the event of their detention by law enforcement agencies”.

If authorities try to sacrifice a few key officials (e.g.by dismissing or even jailing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev), they will send the signal that protest is an effective way for society to influence government police, thereby setting the stage for more protests.

Now more than ever, USA officials should make clear to the Kremlin that the United States will not partner with Putin on his abusive campaign in Syria, and that the U.S. will speak out against Russia’s repressive policies at home.

After a spring Sunday, winter was back again – only it may leave Sunday’s protesters wondering whether viewers missed the generational shift unfolding before their eyes.