State Surveyors Measuring Sierra Snowpack Today

Gehrke says flooding is possible if another round of stormy weather returns, causing the snow to melt quickly.

California surveyors will crunch across the state’s deep snowdrifts for the first springtime reading Thursday.

Gehrke says managers throughout California are keeping in close contact. “It’s going to depend on how the spring plays out”.

Gehrke’s manual reading found the snowpack’s water content at 183 per cent of normal.

The water content of the snowpack measured at 164 percent of normal Wednesday, according to the state’s electronic monitors throughout the mountain range. That water is collected in the State Water Project, the backbone of which is a 444-mile long California Aqueduct – canals, tunnels and pipelines that direct water collected from the Sierra Nevada Mountains and valleys of Northern and Central California to Southern California.

Surveyors measured 94.4 inches of snow at the meadow 90 miles east of Sacramento, a telltale sign California’s reservoirs will be brimming this summer.

Two years ago, Governor Brown stood on bare ground near Echo Summit during the April manual snow survey. At the height of drought, hundreds of domestic wells, many in rural farming communities, ran dry, forcing residents to drink bottled water and bathe from buckets. Groundwater – the source of at least a third of the supplies Californians use – will take much more than even an historically wet water year to be replenished in many areas.

Some farmers in the state that leads the nation in producing fruits, vegetables and nuts, drew down wells to grow their crops, while others left fields unplanted.

With every monthly measurement of the California snowpack this winter, the state’s rebound from the previous five years of drought becomes more evident.

Department of Water Resources spokesman Doug Carlson says the Sierra Nevada springtime snowpack has not been so dense with water since 2011.

Brown has hinted that he may end the state’s drought emergency declaration after the wet season.

Dr. Michael Anderson, State Climatologist, observed: “Although the record pace of the snowpack accumulation fell off significantly in March, California enters the snowmelt season with a large snowpack that will result in high water in many rivers through the spring”.