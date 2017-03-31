State trooper shoots, kills man at NJ Turnpike rest stop in Cranbury

A New Jersey state trooper shot and killed a man at the entrance to the Molly Pitcher service area, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

CBS New York reports the fatal shooting took place at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Township around 3 p.m. He died at the scene.

The trooper was not injured, according to NBC New York but details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

The vehicle appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier, according to WABC. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.

The man’s name has not been released, and the AG said only that that troopers were “conducting an investigation” at the rest area.

The service area was closed during the investigation but traffic was still moving on the Turnpike in that area.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim or any further information about the shooting at this time because of the ongoing investigation, the release said.

The state police referred questions the state attorney general’s office.