Streaming made previous year the music industry’s best since 2009

Sherman concluded by noting that the U.S. music industry is still half the size it was at its peak in 1998.

(This year, revenue from ad-supported streaming surpassed than of vinyl – it rose to $469 million.) Since vinyl growth averaged 38 percent a year from 2012 through 2015, according to Nielsen Music numbers, some wonder if the format’s resurgence has peaked. Total U.S. retail sales from recorded music rose 11.4% past year, to $7.7 billion, the biggest gain since 1998.

On the plus side, vinyl sales went up to 430 million which accounted for the most revenue for the music industry when it comes to physical copies sold.

Streaming options have been rising for consumers, with Apple entering the market in 2015 and online retail giant Amazon recently launching a service.

Sherman said that it makes “no sense” for music creators to receive $7 or more for 1,000 streams on services like Spotify and Apple Music, but only $1 for 1,000 streams on YouTube. Digital download revenue from online retailers like iTunes continued to fall, from about $2.8 billion in 2013 to $1.8 billion previous year. Nearly 23 million people in the U.S. now pay for some kind of monthly service, contributing $2.5 billion – or about one-third of all sales.

The U.S. music industry has been crying poor for some time, arguing that YouTube and other ad-supported streaming services don’t pay enough money in licensing fees for the music they use. Other forms of streaming, like Internet radio and services that have ads, accounted for the rest. Past year after the RIAA made similar complaints, YouTube released a blog post in which it didn’t deny that it paid less than Spotify and Apple Music, but said that it’s not right to compare it to the streaming services. They can now expect a popular release to have a longer sales life compared to when CDs and digital downloads ruled and an album would see its sales taper off after a relatively short period of time.

The full RIAA report is available here.

Elsewhere in the report, the RIAA noted that CD sales and downloads both experienced declines. To show the enormous growth of the market, just six years ago, streaming was only 9% of the marketplace. Sales of albums and singles from stores like iTunes fell 20 percent or more in 2016, as did CDs. “But it does not erase 15 years of declines, or continuing uncertainty about the future”, Sherman said.