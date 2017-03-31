Sunderland ace Watmore the saviour in Barbados boat crash

Watmore had been in Barbados in February, recovering from an operation on a cruciate knee ligament injury, when the crash happened.

One of the rescued trio explained the incident and Watmore’s role saying: “It was scary, life or death”.

The England under-21 global was on a holiday with girlfriend Sophie when a speedboat they were in was hit by a catamaran off the coast of Barbados.

“All the guests were coming up to him and telling him what a hero he was and I think the whole thing was just very disorientating for him”, he said.

Watmore and the captain of the speedboat managed to haul the pensioners from the water and carry them to safety on the catamaran as the boat sank, before all were rescued by the local coastguard. We assumed it would see us and then change course, but it got closer.

Watmore was out on a fishing trip while staying at the Colony Club on the island.

“The next thing we knew it had ploughed straight through the boat.

Duncan helped everybody get on to the catamaran – he could not have been nicer”. It broke the boat in half.

Apparently the 23-year-old was on a fishing excursion off the Platinum West Coast at the time, a vacation suggested by Black Cats manager David Moyes to aid the player’s ongoing recovery from a season-ending ACL rupture.

Watmore climbed on to the catamaran and helped pull up the other tourists.

The Black Cats star even used his t-shirt to tend to a severe cut on one of the woman’s legs in order to stem the bleeding.