Supreme Court sets higher bar for education of students with disabilities

Gorsuch was questioned about this ruling during his confirmation hearing Wednesday by Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

The United States Supreme Court made a landmark ruling in favor of a Douglas County family.

While the Court rejected the standard applied by the Tenth Circuit (and pursued by the school district), the Court also rejected the standard proposed by the parents.

“When all is said and done, a student offered an educational program providing “merely more than de minimis” progress from year to year can hardly be said to have been offered an education at all”, Roberts wrote in the decision.

Advocates lauded the Supreme Court’s Wednesday decision as a major victory for students with disabilities. NPR notes that Gorsuch wrote in one case, Thompson R2 School District v. Luke P. that the IDEA’s free, appropriate public education standard “is not an onerous one”.

Democrats pounced on the news that the Supreme Court Wednesday reversed an interpretation of a federal anti-discrimination statute that Gorsuch played a role in crafting. “It cannot be the case that the act typically aims for grade-level advancement for children with disabilities who can be educated in the regular classroom, but is satisfied with barely more than de minimis progress for those who cannot”.

Endrew v. Douglas County involved a child with autism whose parents tried to get the public schools to improve the educational plan for their child to no avail. In another line likely to be frequently quoted in litigation, the Court reiterates the importance of school districts offering justifications for their decisions. School officials had cautioned that imposing higher standards could be too costly for some cash-strapped districts.

Lee asked Gorsuch if he would face recusal from a case if he committed during the hearings to how he would rule on a certain issue.

Nearly immediately, he was asked about his application in 2008 of the lower 10th Circuit standard. He did not elaborate on what that progress should look like, saying it depends on the “unique circumstances” of each child.

“I was wrong, Senator, because I was bound by circuit precedent, and I’m sorry”, Gorsuch said.

He added that his circuit was unanimously taking the same position in all such cases. Lower courts said even programs with minimal benefits can satisfy the law.

At one point, Gorsuch seemed to reject a February 13 comment from senior White House adviser Stephen Miller that Trump’s actions on national security “will not be questioned”, which some interpreted as a signal that Trump could ignore judicial orders.

Democratic senators pressed Judge Neil Gorsuch Wednesday to explain his views on issues such as the Constitution’s “emoluments clause” and the notion of “high crimes and misdemeanors”, questions created to more aggressively probe his independence from President Trump. The Court pointed to several examples in the statute where Congress expressly requires this individualized focus, and further noted that the Rowley decision gave some examples of how this individualized inquiry is implemented in practice.

The case before the Supreme Court involves Endrew F., a Colorado boy who was diagnosed with autism at age 2. They sued the school district for tuition under the Individuals with Disabilities Act.