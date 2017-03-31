Supreme Court to hear pleas against liquor shop ban today

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions from some states, bars and hotel associations seeking a modification of its December 2016 order banning liquor vends within 500 metres of state and national highways across the country from next month.

Urging the court to have a relook at its order banning liquor outlets on the highways, Venugopal said the percentage of accidents due to drunk driving was the lowest.

The assurance came from the bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar when Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that over 100 lawyers kept waiting on Monday for an hour with the hope that the bench, comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, would assemble to hear their pleas. The December 15 judgment, instead of confining itself to these two States and without impleading the other States, imposed the ban on the latter by including the State highways also. There is also no entitlement to get liquor licences.

The stand comes in the wake of Goa government’s assurance to liquor vends located within 500 metres on either side of the highways in Goa of doing “something” to save them from shutdown.

When stakeholders argued that the ban would affect state revenues, and impugned on existing excise rules, Justice DY Chandrachud said, “The December 15 order that prohibits liquor vends within 500 metres of state and national highways in no way supplants existing excise rules, it simply adds distance”. When senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan – representing a stakeholder – reiterated this point, Justice Chandrachud replied that the states could speak for themselves.

“It was the ministry of road transport and highways of the Union government which had first taken a decision in 2004 that no liquor vends should be permitted on the national highways”, the judges said in response to the arguments against the verdict.