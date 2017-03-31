Suspect in custody after incident near US Capitol

Eva Malecki, the communications director for the US Capitol Police, said at a press conference that the shots were fired in the process of an arrest.

Metro D.C. police said shots were fired Wednesday morning near Capitol Hill.

Everett caught the attention of officers at 9:22 a.m., when they observed her driving in an erratic and aggressive fashion up the hill, the statement said.

An officer broke the window in the driver’s door of Hill’s vehicle, which enabled the officer to reach in and pull out Hill between First Street and Washington Avenue SW, police said.

A woman accused of almost hitting an officer and crashing into a police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol appeared in court Thursday.

Police chased and stopped the auto and fired shots as they tried to arrest the suspect, Malecki said.

The White House called the incident “a very troubling instance” and commended the work of the Capitol Police during a busy tourist time in the city.

In 2013, Miriam Carey, 34, a dental hygienist from Stamford, Conn., who reportedly suffered from postpartum depression, was stopped at a White House barricade before leading police on a chase in her black Infiniti toward the Capitol.

Police said the incident was not thought to be related to terrorism.

The Capitol is open to the public as of now. Ferson said he heard what sounded like three gunshots.

“We know that she needs help”, said Bonnie. Shots were fired by USCP officers, but no one was injured. The dental hygienist who drove to D.C. from CT had her one-year-old daughter in the auto.

Sanders said on Tuesday that Carey’s family members still feel police should have considered other options.