A first group of militants and their families has been evacuated from their last bastion in Syria’s western city of Homs under a Russian-backed deal struck with the Syrian army earlier this week.

A convoy is expected to carry 1,500 people every week.

Three waves of rebels and their families left Waer under an agreement reached in December 2015, but subsequent evacuations stalled.

He had said earlier this week that fighters who decide to stay can benefit from an earlier government amnesty.

Barazi said that Russian and Syrian forces were overseeing the process and that the full evacuation from al-Waer would take about six weeks.

Under the agreement, evacuees will be bussed to opposition-held parts of Homs province, the rebel-held town of Jarabulus on the Syrian-Turkish border or the northwestern province of Idlib.

Over the past month, government forces have stepped up their bombardment of the district, killing dozens of people, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

Secretary of Homs Branch of al-Baath Arab Socialist Party Ammar al-Sibaai noted that over 100,000 people are expected to return to their homes after the reconciliation agreement is fully implemented.

No aid has reached Waer in at least four months.

“Russian forces came to Syria for this – to help their friends and allow people to live safely in this country again”. Last month, a United Nations convoy was seized by gunmen who diverted the assistance to a government-held area.

The government has increasingly tried to press besieged rebel areas to surrender and accept what it calls reconciliation agreements.

Rebels and civilians who fear Assad’s rule have poured into Idlib at an accelerating rate over the a year ago, bussed out of other parts of western Syria that the government and allied forces recaptured from rebels.

But rebels said they are forced into such deals by siege and bombardment, and the United Nations has criticised them.

After the Arab Spring broke out in 2011, the city of Homs saw massive riots against President Bashar Assad, which gradually turned violent, as peaceful demonstrations led to the rise of an armed insurgency.

According to independent monitors, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed in the war and millions have been displaced both inside and outside of Syria.