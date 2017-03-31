Syrian rebels launch second Damascus attack in three days

Syrian state media later said the military responded with airstrikes and artillery fire and that government forces repelled the attack.

The clashes killed at least 26 members of regime forces and 21 rebels and extremists, Abdel Rahman said.

The rebel groups have launched the assault from their Eastern Ghouta stronghold to the east of the capital. Government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent weeks, seeking to tighten a siege on the area.

The areas of Hama province targeted in the latest assault form part of Syria’s pivotal western region where Assad has shored up his rule during the six-year-long war with crucial military support from Russian Federation and Iran.

A witness near the area heard explosions from around 5.00 a.m., followed by clashes and the sound of warplanes overhead.

“Today the clashes are hard and there is no progress in the face of this ferocious bombardment that is not just limited to the frontline but all night the regime was shelling the cities and towns in Eastern Ghouta in retaliation”, Wael Alwan, the spokesman for Failaq al Rahman, told Reuters.

The military source said insurgent groups had mobilised large numbers for the assault that was targeting towns including Soran, some 20 km (12 miles) north of Hama city, and Khattab, about 10 km northwest of it.

Rebel groups and Tahrir al-Sham were also waging an offensive in Syrian capital on Tuesday in a bid to link two neighbourhoods they control in Damascus.

Wael Alwan, spokesman for the Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel group Failaq al Rahman, said: “We launched the new offensive and we restored all the points we withdrew from on Monday”.

Government jets pounded the areas behind rebel lines, according to footage released by opposition factions, and fighters scrambled between rubble and burning buses to take up positions.

Syrian state media said 15 people were wounded in rebel shelling across the capital.

“The bombardment is on all fronts. there is no place that has not been hit. the regime has burnt the area by planes and missiles”, said Abu Abdo a field commander from Failaq al Rahman brigade.

BEIRUT (AP)  Syrian government forces on Monday regained control of parts of Damascus that were attacked and captured by rebels and militants the previous day, with dozens killed on both sides during the fighting, the military and an activist group said.

The insurgent gains, though short-lived, come after months of steady rebel losses to government forces across Syria.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the blast was likely caused by a rebel auto bomb attack on a regime position between Jobar and Qabun districts.

Syrian rebels advanced to within a few kilometers of the government-held city of Hama on Wednesday in a major assault in the western region of Syria critically important to President Bashar al-Assad, a war monitor reported.

For rebels, the assault has shown they are still able to wage offensive action, though their situation remains very hard near Damascus and across the country as a whole.