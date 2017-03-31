Syrian refugee numbers in the region surpasses five million

The number of people fleeing Syria’s civil war into neighbouring states and Egypt has passed the 5 million mark, data from the United Nations refugee agency showed on Thursday.

The 5 million milestone came a year to the day after UNHCR asked other countries to start resettling at least 10 per cent of the most vulnerable Syrian refugees.

Since February, Turkey has registered 47,000 Syrians, most of whom had fled previously, but had not been documented, UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told dpa.

The total of Syrian refugees overseas stood at 4.6 million at the end of 2015 and rose to 4.85 million by the end of previous year, according to the data.

The majority of them have fled to neighboring countries – Turkey has nearly 3 million Syrian refugees, and Lebanon holds just over 1 million.

Smaller numbers have been resettled officially in Europe, Canada and the United States, though USA president Donald Trump’s administration has sought to temporarily halt all Syrian refugee entries. The Trump administration has sought to reduce the program.

A total of 5,018,168 people have now taken refuge in Syria’s neighbors and other countries in the region, according to data collected by UNHCR and the government of Turkey.

A Syrian doctor in a rebel-held area in the central province of Hama said government airstrikes were suspected of using toxic gas on Thursday on civilians and opposition fighters in the town of Latamneh. “As many States know from first-hand experience, resettlement not only gives refugees the opportunity to re-build their lives, but also enriches the communities that welcome them”.

Although hundreds of thousands of Syrians have also fled to Europe, not all of them have been granted refugee status.

Aid groups and the United Nations have also regularly warned about the long-term impact of the crisis, particularly on children.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an early backer of the Syrian uprising who repeatedly urged Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad to step down, has even floated the possibility of granting some refugees citizenship.

“Syria is not a safe place for millions of refugees to return to”.