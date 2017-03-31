Tar Heels’ Maye headlines list of Final Four X-factors

After Maye’s buzzer beater gave the veteran Tar Heels a win over a Kentucky team littered with one-and-done prospects this past Sunday, it earned them a Final Four matchup against an OR team that will be like looking in a mirror.

“Once you see the ball go in a few times“, Britt said, “there’s that confidence”.

Roy Williams still hasn’t watched the tape of the 2016 national championship game and likely never will. Up until that point, and all the times around it, we’re just going to enjoy it.

I’m not ready to pull it on again, but I don’t hate the Gamecocks’ run as much as it feels like I should. Don’t sleep on Gonzaga’s Zach Collins, Oregon’s Jordan Bell or South Carolina’s Rakym Felder. But the ACC Player of the Year has regained the stroke over the last four games, sinking 11 of 27 3s (40.7 percent) with a strong effective field goal percentage (which adjusts for 3s) of 55.6.

North Carolina will try to take the next step toward this year’s title on Saturday against Oregon. Then he hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky that sent the Tar Heels to the Final Four and his entire world changed. I’m not positive that I’ll be pulling for them against Gonzaga in the semifinals, but I won’t actively pull against them. And they were swept by SC, which beat the Vols 70-60 in Knoxville and 82-55 in Columbia.

“North Carolina is probably the best rebounding team that we faced all year”, OR head coach Dana Altman said. An all-Carolina game or all-west coast national championship remains possible.

Gonzaga, UNC, Oregon and SC all punched their ticket to the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona this past weekend. “There’s not a team in this tournament that can do that, that’s left”. North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, and Gonzaga came to play when it matters most and will duke it out for the National title in Phoenix. I understand that there are some reasons they are in the television contracts, in my opinion, less than satisfactory. I’m lucky that I started my career with two of them.

So this will be a different kind of Final Four trip. They do it the right way.

Now, that sentence was pretty tough on me. So, you’re asking me to form an opinion just on what you said. and I’m not trying to be argumentative, but guys: “I’m a college basketball coach and am entitled to have my beliefs”.

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph has a similar friendship with North Carolina basketball forward Luke Maye.

“Everybody falls in love with the campus”, junior Justin Jackson said.

Only two other teams in this NCAA tournament – Maryland and Princeton – had not experienced a player transferring in the past two offseasons, according to data USA Today’s Nicole Auerbach compiled.

I won’t be naive and ignore either of these programs, I’m just not sure either is prepared to topple this ultra-talented North Carolina group.

His teammates saw the potential in practice from a player who modeled his game after Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki. “Very excited, hopefully they bring home a title”.

“I consider Mark Few one of my best friends in coaching”.

Experience certainly is a helpful factor in reaching this stage of the NCAA Tournament, but the Tar Heels’ head coach is quick to remind people that it’s not as important as it may seem. “But you can get some kids to buy into that and believe in it, then I think they’re well rewarded for it”. “But he’s a real humble guy and a great player”. I’ll be surprised if Kotsar doesn’t get in foul trouble because (Gonzaga’s) coming at them. Where did they come from? If Thornwell and Dozier remain hot and get the support they need from others in the rotation, the Gamecocks can advance.

SC (26-10) vs. Everyone talks about their man defense. Many did not think the Ducks could survive the loss of their defensive stalwart, forward Chris Boucher, but this veteran-heavy OR team has retained its form in the NCAA Tournament.