TBI: Kidnapping Suspect Tad Cummins Not Spotted In Shelby County

Now, the father is weighing in on the recent disappearance of 15-year-old Thomas, who police allege was abducted by her teacher Tad Cummins, 50.

She was last seen March 13 in Columbia, Tenn.

The reward for Elizabeth Thomas’ safe return has been doubled to $10,000.

TBI’s spokesperson said they remain “absolutely optimistic” that they will find Elizabeth.

“You know you can’t hide forever”, she told NBC News. He is 50. A grown man.

Authorities have said Cummins lured and groomed Thomas before the kidnapping.

“All I can say my heart goes out to them”.

It’s another reason why the family believes Elizabeth Thomas never meant to be gone this long and is in danger. “We need this information, this is very critical”, said Whatley.

They also asked the public to stay vigilant, and for any leads to be reported immediately.

District Attorney General Brent Cooper brought up the possibility during Tuesday morning’s briefing that Cummins essentially had a 24-hour head start, easily enough time to make it to Mexico.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, however, says it hasn’t confirmed the sighting as Cummins.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn stressed that this case is and was in no way a romance, it was manipulation.

Elizabeth was last placed in Alabama and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Parrish has said that she was the same age as Thomas when she walked into a music classroom and saw Cummins sitting by the piano performing a love song she now suspects was written for her. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was initially driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. “If you see them and they look happy, that doesn’t matter”.

Maury County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERSA police handout photo of Tad Cummins, a former high school teacher accused of luring a 15-year-old student into his vehicle outside of a restaurant and disappearing with the girl. They released a statement saying, “As we’ve previously indicated, dispatch traffic heard over the scanner should not be confused with confirmed sightings of these individuals”.