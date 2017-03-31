Telegram v3.18 Brings in compression for voice and video calls

While Telegram has gained quite a following, there is one feature that users have been begging for: voice calls. From today, Telegram users in Western Europe will be able to access voice calls on Android and iOS, with the rest of the world getting them “very soon”, according to a blog post.

Users can now make end-to-end encrypted calls using the same security method as the app’s Secret Chats. However, instead of pairing lengthy codes, participants can compare four emoji to ensure a call is encrypted.

Another feature that makes voice calling with the app feel contemporary is the fact that calls go through a neural network that gathers technical call data and aims to improve the experience and the overall quality for all users by optimizing different parameters. You can choose who can and who cannot call you, configure privacy, disable them.

But feeding into that, you can add or remove specific users to your permissions list – this means you can permit everybody to call you with the exception of one or more people (e.g. that annoying auntie). The key verification UI we came up with in 2013 to protect against man-in-the-middle attacks served well for Telegram (and for other apps that adopted it), but for Calls we needed something easier. The Telegram network will use an AI to monitor your connection (network speed, ping times, packet loss percentage, etc.) and determine the best bit rate for the call. Share it with us by using the comment section below.

Telegram introduces voice call feature. So calls on stable WiFi can work towards sound quality, while those in spotty cell coverage areas could focus on consuming less data.

The new update also brings direct control over the quality of videos shared via Telegram. You can block or any caller or block everyone altogether from calling you-it gives you control over who calls you. They have used strong encryption keys to enhance the security aspect, so it remains to be seen if they are even more secure than WhatsApp calls.

Telegram claims that the calls are already superior to any of their competitors on comparable connections. As with the update in WhatsApp, you will have a data saving option, which will reduce the quality of the data.