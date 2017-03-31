Tens of thousands in London protest Britain’s European Union departure

Protesters took to the streets just four days before Prime Minister Theresa May launches the start of the formal divorce process from the 27 nation bloc.

“We have a plan for Britain”, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday adding that part of that was “delivering on Brexit in getting the right deal for Britain overseas and Europe”.

In Poland on Saturday, thousands of people marched through Warsaw and other cities, waving European Union flags in a show of support for the bloc.

European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker told the gathered leaders that it was a “tragedy” that member states were celebrating the 60 anniversary of the Treaty of Rome without Britain.

The rallies, held under the slogan “I Love You, Europe”, also marked a strong expression of disapproval for the country’s nationalist, Euroskeptic government in Warsaw, which was recently involved in a bitter standoff with the bloc.

With Britain exiting the European Union and Eurosceptic parties such as the National Front in France and Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the rise, Pope Francis urged an end to divisions on the continent.

“While the 27 member states will find it easier to adjust, as they will still benefit from the single market, the customs union and more than 60 trade deals with their worldwide partners, we believe it is in the best interests of both sides to reach a deal on the UK’s orderly withdrawal from the EU”.

Marchers observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims at the start of the demonstration.

“We, the leaders of 27 member states and of EU institutions, take pride in the achievements of the European Union: the construction of European unity is a bold, far-sighted endeavour”.

“Europe as a political entity will either be united, or will not be at all”, he told European Union leaders at a solemn session in precisely the same ornate hall on the ancient Capitoline Hill where the Treaty of Rome founding the European Union was signed on March 25, 1957.

A crowd estimate of the march was not provided by the police.

The process that will begin Britain’s exit from the European Union is expected to start on Wednesday.

May has said she will respond to a major demand of the Brexit campaign by cutting the numbers of EU immigrants who move to Britain – hundreds of thousands every year – and will have to pull Britain out of the European single market to do so. We do not believe they wanted this.

“Today in Rome we are renewing the unique alliance of free nations that was initiated 60 years ago by our great predecessors”, he said.

Police in the Eternal City were on alert not only for lone wolf attackers in the wake of the British parliament attack on Wednesday, but also violent anti-Europe protesters.