Texas coach Karen Aston gives her thoughts on Final Four

A decade earlier, the Zags were painfully close to making their first Final Four appearance, as they fell 67-62 to CT in a 1999 Elite Eight game that was also played at the Suns’ arena.

Under Armour had its strongest showing in the tournament this year year with 12 schools in the 68-team field.

While Oregon and North Carolina both have experience in winning a national title, the two schools are even farther apart historically than they are geographically. They unleashed a 65-point second half against Duke.

TOUGH ENOUGH: “After they beat West Virginia, (Gonzaga coach Mark Few) said it was the most physical game they’ve been in all year, but he said, ‘Hey, we’re physical, too.’ That game’s going to help them against SC”. How well he manages this job when asked will play a big part in whether the Bulldogs advance to the title game. “We’re celebrating nearly two decades of continued success for a little school from Spokane, and I know there are people who have been very generous to this university in many ways – with their resources, their time and their support – and I know there are students who would never have become part of all of this without the success of our basketball team”. With a 90-52 win over OR on Monday, Auriemma earned his 113th victory in the NCAA Tournament, moving him past former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for most all-time.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard has led SC to its first Final Four, practically carrying the Gamecocks by himself at times.

South Carolina. These Gamecocks are gamers. Roth, co-architect of the team that is making its first appearance in the NCAA college basketball Final Four, says he is too nervous to watch the Bulldogs play from a seat, so he stands in the tunnels that lead to the court. The theme of redemption has carried the Tarheels all season, and under coach Roy Williams, they return to their 20th Final Four as a program.

OREGON: The Ducks may not have had the opportunity to reach the Final Four had Tyler Dorsey not come up with key buckets down the stretch of a 75-72 win over Rhode Island in the second round. “That’s all I’ve been doing these last couple games and my teammates have been having confidence in me and I’ve been knocking down the shots”. “But all the teams that are there have got some toughness to them”. Justin Jackson and Joel Berry’s ankles lead the way for North Carolina. “Luckily I don’t have to play”.

The South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team’s journey to the Final Four is as improbable as the 2007 Colorado Rockies’ run to the World Series. I’m not here to bash you. They held both Florida and Duke to 41% shooting, and Baylor barely over 30%. “I expect to be full go (at Friday’s practice)”.

BELL’S EMERGENCE: “A player that changed the whole game against Kansas was Bell”. She’s had to do more in the NCAA Tournament with Alaina Coates out, and Dawn Staley has adjusted her style to go smaller and mismatch people. When he was back near 100 percent, he had 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting in a beatdown of No. 4 seed Butler in the Sweet 16.

Thornwell, who’s the SEC Player of the Year, is the team’s leading score, and was voted the most outstanding player of the NCAA East Regional. “He’s got these guys playing great basketball”. And if they do their best and come up short, he’ll have no problem with it. Without any momentum heading into their first-round matchup with 10th-seeded Marquette, South Carolina was very much an afterthought.