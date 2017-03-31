Texas Republican quits hard-line Freedom Caucus

Ryan said on Tuesday that any provision to “defund” Planned Parenthood didn’t belong in the catchall measure, while Senate GOP leaders like Roy Blunt of Missouri made clear they would like to avoid a showdown over Trump’s border wall, which is loathed by Democrats and disliked by some Republicans as well.

The health care defeat yet may prove to be another example of winning by losing. “First the defeat, now the finger pointing”. He blasted the group on Twitter, declaring, “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

Objections from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and from moderate Republicans left leaders short of the votes needed for passage, with Democrats unified in opposition. “One lawmaker now leaving the voting bloc all together”.

Ryan (R-Wis.) had paid attention to Mitt Romney, they could have avoided the fiasco of their now dead and unmourned health-care bill.

Even if they never got to cast their vote. Correspondent Cecilia Vega gushed: “The blame game is in full force”. It’ll be interesting to see what the Republicans come up with next.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shot down the idea that Republicans would be able to revive their Obamacare repeal effort, after a House replacement bill was pulled from the floor Friday.

The negative views in the poll make any new GOP effort embracing pieces of the crumbled legislation potentially perilous for the party. Well, finger-pointing and recriminations of course.

Although this repeal-and-replace bill failed, there will be other attacks on the ACA. “He’s going to have to tell them he can’t work with them and we’ll certainly look at his proposals”. But first, NBC’s Peter Alexander has the latest on all this.

LEON PANETTA: It’s better if you can win one.

In fact, just last week, the House succeeded in passing two separate bills focused on improving our nation’s health care system. And what would this say about the party in power?

More fallout after last week’s health care collapse for a president feeling a bit drained by the swamp.

“And I think the president is disappointed in the number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”, he said. The direction they and the Trump administration choose will determine whether Obamacare survives, or faces new threats as political opposition continues to simmer and flaws recognized even by its supporters go unaddressed.

Ryan’s move was a jolting setback for himself and President Donald Trump.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said his committee had been working on tax reform in parallel with the failed healthcare reform push. Likening the process to a football game at halftime, he added: “At the very end of the day, the most valuable player will be President Trump on this, because he will deliver”. But the self-employed fitness trainer said the insurance plans are getting more expensive. But the chair of the Freedom Caucus unapologetic.

VEGA: The President and fellow Republicans saying they are now looking to turn the page to their next big challenge, tax reform. “I think it’s time for our folks to come together, and I also think it’s time to potentially get a few moderate Democrats on board as well”. “We believe it will not work out well, but we’ll see”.

“And we saw good overtures from those members from different parts of our conference to get there because we all share these goals and we’re just going to have to figure out how to get it done”, he said. The legislation’s provision to repeal essential health benefits such as maternity care and emergency services was created to appeal to hard-line conservatives who don’t think the government should be in the health care business. It was bad politics for Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan to try to quickly ram it through Congress without proper vetting.

In early 2009, in one of my final conversations with him before he died suddenly, he shared his hope that President Obama would dare to tackle healthcare reform again.