Texas Senate approves scaled-back school voucher plan

A bill that would create private school choice programs by allowing state funds to be used on private school education has passed out of the Texas Senate Thursday and on to the House.

Taylor said he made changes so his bill might have a chance in the House.

They voted out a floor substitute of Senate Bill 3 that would substantially limit the scope of the subsidy programs presented in previous versions of the bill.

Taylor wants to create state-subsidized education saving accounts for parents while offering tax credits to businesses that sponsor private schooling via donations.

The savings accounts would allow a parent to use the money for tuition, online courses, private tutors and – for disabled students – computers.

Under the bill, the State Board of Education and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement would work together to establish instruction on interacting with law enforcement for students in grades 9-12 and a civilian interaction training program for peace officers. Insurance companies that donated to scholarship funds would be able to offset that with credits on premium taxes. The current version of the bill would cap that program at $25 million in the next fiscal year, instead of $100 million in the previous version. The Legislative Budget Board had calculated previous versions of the bill would cost the state between $90 million and $330 million; Taylor did not release the new fiscal note to the Senate before taking up the bill.

Teachers groups’ oppose vouchers, saying they’ll squeeze funding from public schools while disproportionately hurting struggling classrooms that are often located in poor and heavily minority parts of Texas. “But there are some students in those schools that that’s not the best environment for them”.

The measure passed 20-11 Thursday along party lines within the Senate’s Republican majority, sending it to the state House.

But San Antonio Democrat, Jose Menendez is concerned the Bexar County schools he represents will be impacted because they could have fewer students attending and receive fewer state dollars over time.

Other lawmakers grilled Taylor on the lack of accountability under the bill.

