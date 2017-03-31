‘The Boss Baby’ review: Alec Baldwin’s amusing, but the story’s strained

“The Boss Baby milks a fertile premise until it feels about as perfunctory as corporate drudgery”. Anyone with a younger brother or sister can certainly relate to this story!

That the title character is portrayed by Alec Baldwin, the same actor now mocking-and, yes, normalizing-our encephalitic head of state on Saturday Night Live, is undoubtedly a coincidence.

“The Boss Baby” premieres March 31 in the U.S. It’s rated PG. Directed by DreamWorks vet Tom McGrath (Madagascar, Megamind), the movie hits all the expected notes: the enduring importance of family, the persistence of untrustworthy/clueless adults, and the inherent hilarity of shoehorning David Mamet dialogue into a children’s movie.

As the voice of Boss Baby, Baldwin brings an arrogant but loveable touch. In Tim’s mind, the Boss Baby is the enemy, a threat to his former and subjectively superior way of life with just him and his parents.

The Boss Baby turns out to be a plant from the mystical Babycorp headquarters – sent on a mission to reverse the trend that puppies are becoming more beloved than babies.

Boss Baby is an alien creature who exerts some kind of unusual and malevolent power over Tim’s mother and father causing them behave in an odd and uncharacteristic manner. By the end of the third act, the “reveal” has made itself predictable, and the message of brotherly affection been somewhat drowned out by the unnecessarily clunky finale. Although its advertising campaign seems to promise little more than an animated comedy about a bratty baby in a business suit, “The Boss Baby” (adapted from the 2010 book by author and illustrator Marla Frazee) is a sweet adventure tale about sibling rivalry that ultimately becomes a moving tribute to family and brotherhood.

The film is jauntily paced and the animation is beautifully rendered. You’ll find a handful of genuine laughs, most courtesy of Alec Baldwin’s shrewd performance, scattered within the usual mix of schmaltz and over-the-top action sequences precisely calibrated to provide youthful delight and generate maximum profit. Like all period pieces, “The Boss Baby” required close attention to detail in order to capture the old-school essence that the film’s creators sought to illustrate. “The Boss Baby” might be best suited for a 90-minute naptime.

Boss Baby tries to convince Tim that they must cooperate. “He really loves the medium because he gets to play around and try new things, whether it’s singing or doing impressions”. The shortest distance between the two points of a child’s fear and jealousy at a baby sibling’s arrival, and acceptance and love of said sibling would probably look a lot more like a “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” talk-it-out, perhaps gussied up with a gentle song. Love can not be traded or bartered for.