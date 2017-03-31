The cup of coffee that could cause heart palpitations

Cape Town-based Black Insomnia Coffee, launched a year ago, packs a whopping 702 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, making it four times stronger than the average cup of joe. As reported by Newser, Black Insomnia has a reason to bill itself as “The World’s Strongest Coffee”.

Health is also a potential concern.

Drinking more than that may lead to migraine headaches, insomnia, nervousness, irritability, restlessness, frequent urination, stomach upset, fast heartbeat and muscle tremors, according to The Mayo Clinic. It is considered the “world’s strongest coffee”, and is twice as strong as Starbuck’s dark roast, at around 21.25 mg per fl. oz.

Cape Town, South Africa-based Black Insomnia proudly acknowledges its product is in no way part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

As Caffeine Informer – a trusted source for all caffeinated beverage-related information – shows, former title holder, Death Wish Coffee, has about 660 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup, whereas Black Insomnia has a whopping 702 milligrams. On its website, Black Insomnia touts its caffeine level as “dangerous”.

Death Wish said they were “not scared” about the competition from these “new kids on the block”. “A caffeine tablet contains as much caffeine as one to three 5-ounce cups of coffee”, the FDA warned.

“We are very aware of the limits and there are clear warnings on the labels”, said Kristafor of Black Insomnia.

To those who drink more than this amount though, the effects may vary, experts say, depending on how a sensitive person is to caffeine.