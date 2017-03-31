The Stig hits 160km/h in a… dodgem vehicle

The wonderful loons at the BBC and Top Gear reached out to Colin Furze, noted builder of incredibly risky things, to see if he could create a new vehicle for the Stig to mess around with in order to promote the new season of TG.

Guinness World Records said it was a “hugely impressive” feat.

Powered by a 600cc Honda sports bike engine, the bumper auto set a record 100.33 miles per hour run at the Bentwaters Airfield in England with The Stig from BBC’s “Top Gear” behind the wheel… or rather, handlebars. If you take some inspiration from the project, we salute you.

A 600cc motorbike engine transformed the dodgem which had a previous average speed of 5mph.

He was tasked to modify the bumper auto for the BBC’s television series Top Gear after creating other extraordinary vehicles including a hover bike and the world’s fastest mobility scooter.

“To see him hurtle past in a classic bumper vehicle at 100mph was surreal, but hugely impressive”.

The BBC reached out to YouTube’s Colin Furze to create a one-of-a-kind machine for the Stig, and Furze ended up making a bumper auto packing a 600-cc motorcycle engine with 100 horsepower.