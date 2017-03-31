The Sun News disrespected Gamecocks and its historic victory

For his ability to carry SC through a magical championship run, Thornwell has already drawn comparisons to Walker, who led CT to the national title in 2011.

But through the first three games of the tournament, Williams-Goss has shot just 1 of 8 on 3-pointers.

MCEVERS: On Sunday, students from the University of SC went berserk after the men’s basketball team earned its first trip to the Final Four.

Former Gonzaga basketball star Dan Dickau joined me on the Bald Faced Truth radio show (12-3p on 102.9-FM and 750-AM) on Tuesday to talk about the Final Four.

In short, this university is for real, and neither USC team needed a fairy godmother to punch their Final Four tickets.

The men will take on No. 1-seed Gonzaga at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz. on the court pictured above.

As soon as the Gamecocks got the NCAA tourney bid, Martin’s message to his teams was simple – keep listening to me and we’ll go far.

Florida coach Mike White called Thornwell the most “underappreciated player in the country” after his Gators lost to SC in the Elite Eight. It’s not about winning and losing games.

“My gut feeling is (North) Carolina’s the best team”, Barnes said, “but my gut feeling now tells me I think Gonzaga’s going to win it”. They lost 86-76 to Gonzaga in Nashville, Tennessee. After all, they’re here to represent NCAA basketball from the West, as Tyler Ennis said: “We’re not going to go out there and prove anybody wrong”. SC of course is in their very first.

In honor of standout player Sindarius Thornwell, who was East Regional MVP, the Gamecocks have been called a “Sin-derella” team. In the last game against Xavier, he also exploded for 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. He’ll get the first crack at upsetting the tournament’s last standing Goliath.

While North Carolina is the betting favorite (7/5 to win it all), McManus, Levy, Hill and Raftery all agree that at this point, it’s truly anyone’s tournament.

No. 1 North Carolina vs. There are four proven winners left and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see any of them hoist the national title trophy and cut down the nets on Monday evening. But, hey, they’ve got a chance to do something good in Dallas, too, and they’re doing it without one of their best players.

And for the second straight season, the Tar Heels are in it. With the season-ending injury to their senior forward Chris Boucher before the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks will be matched in terms of height in almost every position. They led the Tar Heels most of the way before falling 73-71 at North Carolina, which played that game without injured guard Joel Berry II. They were able to achieve this with their 6’10 senior forward Kennedy Meeks.

The Ducks will also have a challenge against the UNC’s junior forward Justin Jackson. Against their toughest opponent, Kentucky, Jackson recorded 19 points to put his team over the top.