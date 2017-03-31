The Zookeeper’s Wife falls flat – even with Jessica Chastain

MPAA rating: PG-13 for thematic elements, disturbing images, violence, brief sexuality, nudity and smoking.

The other main failing of The Zookeeper’s Wife is the inclusion of many scenes not necessary to the main story (it runs just over two hours, and it feels longer than that).

During World War II, the Warsaw Zoo in Poland’s capital became a hideout for Jews escaping Nazi persecution.

That the story feels familiar makes this cinematic version of it no less dramatic.

It would be really stupid to proclaim “The Zookeeper’s Wife” as the best movie of the year this early in the year.

It’s one of those stories from the war that you never hear about (unless you’d read the best-selling book the movie is based on), and so just experiencing it is incredibly edifying and unique. Daniel Brühl rounds out the film’s supporting cast as Lutz Heck, the chief Nazi zoologist who had a crush on Antonina.

“I’m in love with animals”. That level of humanity and decency really spoke to me.

The stage-setting is a necessary evil, but used wisely enough to introduce the characters and set up what will be an ongoing personal conflict that will serve as a sort of microcosm for the war – the friendship with a German zoologist, Lutz (Daniel Bruhl), that turns into an increasingly uneasy alliance. For her part, Antonina is absolutely loyal to her husband, but is also willing to use her feminine charms in the service of a good cause.

Fear has a way of turning us into completely different individuals. Spending time with them, even when hard to watch (there’s a deftly handled subplot involved a horrifically assaulted child), is inspiring; you leave wanting to know more of their story.

The zoo is to be shut down, but Heck offers to save some of their prize stock by transferring them to his zoo in Germany.

Imagine being killed for offering a glass of water to a Jewish person.

But the film consistently averts its gaze from the more horrific aspects of the Holocaust, and includes an nearly comical number of shots of the angelic Antonina cradling a small animal – I counted seven, including an elephant, a bunny, a skunk, a lion cub, a wolf pup, a pig and, in one scene, a monkey who is holding a smaller monkey. It’s filled with heroism, courage, and drama.

Meanwhile, the Zabinskis hide Jewish refugees in the zoo’s vacant basement cages and sneak them out via a garbage removal scheme. Animals trust her, too. Even if down deep he agrees, Jan is more and more angered by the situation. Director Niki Caro (Whale Rider, North Country, McFarland, USA) thought so.

There are one or two close calls, but not as many as you would expect in a film like this.

Angela Workman’s adaptation is likewise commendable. When the Germans invaded during the Second World War, the Zabinskis managed to save hundreds of animals and people from the Nazis.

But the intelligent choices of the director and the nuanced performance of Jessica Chastain make this important story one worth watching. Finally, the lesser-known Heldenbergh is also terrific as the measured but determined January. I hadn’t seen Hederbergh in much before his heartbreaking role here as the patriarch who bites off a little more than he can chew in trying to do right by everyone, including his family. The Zookeeper’s Wife is too careful, too obvious, too formulaic, and too meticulous. It’s absolutely worth the watch – the story is lovely and unique.