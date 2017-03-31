There’s a nail polish that tastes like prosecco (and we’re obvs intrigued)

Groupon has just launched the very first edible nail polish which tastes like, wait for it. prosecco.

“To help celebrate Mother’s Day [in May], we’ve created the world’s first edible prosecco-flavored nail polish, ‘Prosecco Polish, ‘” the discounted e-commerce site said on their website. “With a delicate gold luster, this lickable polish looks exquisite, giving you the fun of the flavor without a sore head the next day”. Although the ingredients list is slightly alarming with alcohol, Prosecco, artificial Prosecco flavouring, proplyene glycol, sodium saccharin, potassium aluminium silicate, titanium dioxide and iron oxide.

Groupon have launched a nail polish made from real Prosecco. To snag a bottle, you’ll have to enter Groupon’s sweepstakes by clicking “buy” and following the ensuing prompts.

It’s also worth noting that just because it tastes like sparkling wine doesn’t mean you should drink the polish straight from the bottle. The fine print states that the prize will only be granted to Groupon users with United Kingdom addresses.

While we’re all for prosecco-flavoured products (prosecco infused tea bags, lip balms and Bellini ice lollies, sure) this beauty concoction is a little hard to swallow.