Third terror victim is former Waco resident in London for wedding anniversary

The students were injured on Westminster Bridge when the assailant mowed down pedestrians with a vehicle.

Mr Cochran suffered catastrophic injuries and died later that day, while his wife remains in hospital. She lay frozen on the bridge among postcards from a toppled tourism stand with blood pouring from her head while strangers consoled her.

The Cochrans, from West Bountiful, were on the final day of a European tour to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the carnage.

There has been no evidence yet that he is associated with ISIS or al-Qaida, but Masood had expressed an “interest in Jihad”, according to police.

A policeman standing guard in New Palace Yard was stabbed and died at the scene.

The two had been visiting Melissa Cochran’s parents who are serving as temple missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London. “During that time they donated their recording and sound skills to the Summerfest celebration in Bountiful, Utah, to local school productions, and many other worthy causes”.

Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and PC Keith Palmer were killed in the terror attack.

Mr Payne said the incident had brought the family “closer together”, while his wife, Sandra, Mrs Cochran’s mother, said her daughter was “recovering well” and that they were delighted with her progress.

“This pain is so heart-wrenching and raw, it has rocked our family”, another relative, Shantell Payne, wrote on Facebook. The most hard part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly. We love you Kurt. RIP.

“I was devastated to hear that two Utahns, Kurt and Melissa Cochran, were victims in yesterday’s London attacks”, the Utah Republican said.

“Everybody’s been wonderful. They’re putting on fundraisers and concerts”.

Mr Trump tweeted a tribute to Mr Cochran, calling him a great American. “My prayers and and condolences are with his family and friends”, the post read.

The family offered profuse thanks – to first responders, to British and American authorities, to Delta airlines for arranging travel to London, and to people who had sent notes, prayer and donations since Wednesday’s attack.

The 43-year-old was on her way to pick up her two daughters, aged 11 and eight, from school when she was hit by Khalid Masood’s auto on Westminster Bridge.