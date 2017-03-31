Thompson, Warriors coast past Thunder in heated matchup

Line: Warriors -1. Total 222.5.

NOTES: Late Sunday night, ESPN.com posted a report using anonymous sources that Golden State was unhappy with the Oklahoma City organization in how they allowed fans to treat F Kevin Durant when the teams played February 11.

They led 59-39 at the half and 92-66 at the end of three in a game that had plenty of edge about it, but little in the way of competitiveness.

The Warriors were overpowering in this one, leading by as many as 27 points while completing a sweep of the four-game season series. The Thunder went oh-fer vs. the Warriors last season, too, but those games were wildly different.

That’s because Durant was a terror against Golden State’s defense in a way that Westbrook never was.

It’s not an easy issue to solve, in part because the league is trying to focus on player health and safety, and studies show that players are 3.5 times more likely to be injured in the second game of a back-to-back when muscles are worn out. Enes Kanter made 11 points from the bench while Taj Gibson added 10 as the Thunder fell to 40-30. They have won five and lost five too, which is a matter of concern for a team, who are looked upon as one of the top favourites for the National Basketball Association title.

Neither is the Warriors-Thunder beef, which very easily to live as long as Durant is wearing either jersey. That didn’t exactly work out how they planned, so OKC dipped back into the trade waters. “Once I see something going down with my teammate, I’m hopping in”.

My record (2-0, +$200). But Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said he was “not at all” concerned about the floor burn on his best player’s shooting hand. The Warriors have bounced back from a poor start to March, with three victories on the trot against the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks. Golden State played with pace and objective as the Thunder learned the hard way they can’t compete with the Dubs. It looked like the Thunder were back in the game.

“I was just trying to get in between Russ and (Christon)”, Curry told reporters in Oklahoma City.

They will make sure to use them, even as they fight for playoff seeding.

This is a huge “chart-play” for the Wizards to go under the total.

“I am pleased with the way we played overall”, Kerr said.

“You can get a lot done by not having to necessarily practice”, Donovan said. “I’m a player just like he (Curry) is”. That seemed to fall right into the Warriors’ game plan.

Then, Monday night, he doubled back and set Russell Westbrook on fire.

Washington / Boston under 216.5, laying $55 to win $50 (1/2 unit, action play).