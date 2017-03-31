Tillerson says US, Turkey face ‘difficult options’ for Syria

The officials will discuss potential cooperative defence operations in the bid to oust the IS from their final Syrian bastion of Raqqa city.

Tillerson’s visit to Turkey came one day after Yildirim announced the end of the country’s “Operation Euphrates Shield” on the Syrian soil, which had been condemned by Damascus as an act of aggression.

Ankara has proposed a joint operation with the USA against Raqqa, using branches of the FSA as it had done in Aleppo province since August 2016.

Turkey’s top advisory national security council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the half-year long offensive in Syria has been “concluded successfully”, in a statement.

Tillerson was also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

Turkey accuses the Kurdish fighters known as the YPG of being an extension of a Kurdish insurgent force within Turkey that the USA also considers a terrorist organization.

If the USA does definitively abandon the policy of requiring Assad’s departure – a position articulated by the Obama administration – it would put its policy closer in line with Russian Federation, which supports Assad, and at odds with allies in Europe and in Turkey, where Tillerson downplayed frictions that are already straining that alliance.

Turkey has repeatedly called for the removal of Assad and, in November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asserted that Turkish troops entered Syria to remove “the tyrant Assad who terrorizes with state terror”, but has softened his rhetoric in recent weeks as Turkey has worked with Russian Federation to broker a peaceful end to the six-year-long civil war in Syria.

American officials said Tillerson was well aware of that context before he traveled to Ankara.

And Tillerson “emphasized the important role of Turkey, a regional leader and longstanding North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally, to achieve these goals”.

The US detention of a senior Turkish state bank executive this week has also raised tensions, with Cavusoglu describing it as “completely political”.

Yildirim said “everything is under control” after the operation cleared around 100km of the border including stopping the YPG from crossing the Euphrates westwards and linking up three mainly Kurdish cantons it holds in northern Syria.

Both Turkey and the YPG have asked the United States to abandon the other, but Washington relies heavily on both. But a presidential source ruled out any retaliatory measures against the United States, stressing that Turkey did not want the issue to undermine future cooperation.

QUESTION: Thank you. Mr. Secretary, how do you convince the Turkish Government that partnering with Kurdish YPG rebels is essential in defeating ISIS when the government here calls that partnership an unacceptable one with a terrorist group? A U.S. State Department official said Tillerson had emphasized Turkey’s “important role” in regional security.

During his meeting with Turkish officials Tillerson discussed Turkey’s fight against Daesh, the PKK, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and the extradition of FETO leader Fetullah Gulen who resides in the USA state of Pennsylvania.

The US secretary of state seems to have made little progress on his first official trip to Turkey, where Rex Tillerson is believed to have confirmed the administration's decision to press ahead with plans to capture Raqqa with the help of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkish prosecutors accuse Gulen of masterminding July's failed coup attempt. "So, I wonder if the United States, as well as Russian Federation, pledges anything to Turkey on (Manbij) and for the role of PYD in there", Yalcinkaya told Arab News.

“I think the… longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people”, Tillerson said. “Turkish relations”, he said. How has that impacted your discussions here today, and how do you respond to charges that Americans like Pastor Andrew Brunson are being arrested here to be used as a bargaining chip for the extradition of Pastor Gulen?

He earlier met Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and discussed efforts to defeat Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, Yildirim’s office said.